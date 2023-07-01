← Company Directory
Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Opiant Pharmaceuticals that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. Their flagship product is NARCAN nasal spray, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses. They also have a pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose reversal, alcohol use disorders, acute cannabinoid overdose, and opioid use disorders. The company was previously known as Lightlake Therapeutics and changed its name in 2016. It was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

    opiant.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    37
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Opiant Pharmaceuticals

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources