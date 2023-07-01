Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. Their flagship product is NARCAN nasal spray, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses. They also have a pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose reversal, alcohol use disorders, acute cannabinoid overdose, and opioid use disorders. The company was previously known as Lightlake Therapeutics and changed its name in 2016. It was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.