OPEX
OPEX Salaries

OPEX's salary ranges from $48,079 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $101,490 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OPEX. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$101K
Software Engineer
$48.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OPEX is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $101,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OPEX is $74,785.

