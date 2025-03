Operant AI shields every layer of modern applications, from Infra to APIs. Within minutes of a single-step deployment, Operant provides full-stack security visibility and runtime controls, blocking a wide range of common and critical attacks including data exfiltration, data poisoning, zero day vulns, lateral movement, cryptomining, prompt injection, and more. All with zero instrumentation, zero drift, and zero friction between Dev, Sec, and Ops.