OpenX
OpenX Salaries

OpenX's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $228,850 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenX. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Science Manager
$229K
Data Scientist
$112K
Financial Analyst
$41.4K
Sales
$119K
Software Engineer
$71.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OpenX is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenX is $112,200.

