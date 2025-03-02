All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at OpenSea totals $332K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $430K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenSea's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$332K
$207K
$125K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
