OpenGamma Salaries

OpenGamma's salary ranges from $83,696 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $129,350 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenGamma. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$129K
Software Engineer
$83.7K
The highest paying role reported at OpenGamma is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenGamma is $106,523.

