Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at OpenAI ranges from $577K per year for L4 to $889K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $860K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$577K
$252K
$325K
$0
L5
$889K
$308K
$581K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
(6/24/2023) Check out our latest blog post on how OpenAI's PPU structure works.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.