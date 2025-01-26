← Company Directory
OpenAI
OpenAI Hardware Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$1.48M - $1.76M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$1.37M$1.48M$1.76M$1.87M
Common Range
Possible Range

(6/24/2023) Check out our latest blog post on how OpenAI's PPU structure works.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
PPU

At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
PPU

At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at OpenAI in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $1,874,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenAI for the Hardware Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $1,369,200.

