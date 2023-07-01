← Company Directory
Open Packaging Network
    About

    Online Packaging Marketplace is a B2B online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers in the packaging industry. It offers various services such as product sourcing, sales operations, verification, negotiation, and payment. The marketplace aims to reduce CO2 emissions and packaging waste while boosting sales and reducing procurement costs. It provides access to global markets, helps companies adopt innovation, and saves costs in procurement. The marketplace is open to companies in the packaging industry, including manufacturers, converters, producers, and consumers. Industries served include food, beverage, cosmetics, pharma, and new materials. Registration is free.

    opnplatform.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

