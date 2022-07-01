← Company Directory
Opal
Opal Salaries

Opal's salary ranges from $86,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $442,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Opal. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Marketing
$86.7K
Software Engineer
$442K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Opal is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Opal is $264,450.

