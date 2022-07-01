Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its customers and is passionate about providing consultative insight and cost-effective solutions.Originating in 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotels and 200,000 travel booking providers in more than 160 countries around the globe. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Tønsberg, Norway; Seville, Spain; and Manila, Philippines.