Ontop
  Salaries
  Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

Ontop Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Colombia at Ontop ranges from COP 110.07M to COP 157.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ontop's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 126.18M - COP 147.66M
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 110.07MCOP 126.18MCOP 147.66MCOP 157.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Ontop in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 157,052,659. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ontop for the Legal role in Colombia is COP 110,071,095.

