← Company Directory
Onto Innovation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Onto Innovation Salaries

Onto Innovation's salary ranges from $41,465 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $186,413 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Onto Innovation. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$152K
Mechanical Engineer
$41.5K
Product Designer
$186K
Software Engineer
$174K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Onto Innovation is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onto Innovation is $162,810.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Onto Innovation

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources