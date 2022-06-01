OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501 community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients. The service area of OneBlood includes the Tampa Bay area, the Orlando-metro area and surrounding Central Florida counties, South and Southeast Florida, parts of Southwest Florida, Pensacola, Tallahassee and areas in Southern Georgia and Alabama. The OneBlood name is a constant reminder of the collective power we share to save another person’s life.