One Medical
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

One Medical Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at One Medical totals $247K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for One Medical's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
One Medical
Software Engineering Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$247K
Level
hidden
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$27K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at One Medical?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At One Medical, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at One Medical in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $369,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at One Medical for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $251,000.

Other Resources