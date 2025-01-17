← Company Directory
One Finance
One Finance Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at One Finance totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for One Finance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
One Finance
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$170K
Level
L3
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at One Finance?

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At One Finance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at One Finance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹19,057,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at One Finance for the Software Engineer role in United States is ₹14,463,430.

