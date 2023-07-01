Omnirobotic offers AutonomyOS™, a platform for autonomous manufacturing. It uses 3D Perception and AI-based Task Planning and Motion Planning to configure robotic systems for value-added processes. AutonomyStudio™ is used to configure these systems, ensuring they function without collisions and within process constraints. This technology allows manufacturers to reduce labor shortages, increase productivity, save energy and waste, and achieve consistency and flexibility in production. It aims to address the needs of High-Mix manufacturers and bring automation to 80% of industrial manufacturers. The goal is to allow humans to focus on demand, design, and planning while machines handle dull, dangerous, and dirty jobs.