← Company Directory
Omnidian
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Omnidian that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Omnidian’s mission is to protect and accelerate capital invested in residential and commercial solar by homeowners and businesses across the nation. Our proprietary technology monitors your system 24/7, covers maintenance for all hardware and software components, and includes the industry’s leading Cash-Back Energy Guarantee. If your system underperforms, we’ll make it right, and compensate you for energy lost.The award-winning Solar Experts in our Seattle Operations Center are available toll-free and have live, real-time access to your solar performance data. Today, we are responsible for over 200,000 solar sites nationwide including the large-scale portfolios of our Fortune 1000 clients. And, we’ve been named one of the Top 100 Companies To Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for two years running.

    omnidian.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Omnidian

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources