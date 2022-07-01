Omnidian’s mission is to protect and accelerate capital invested in residential and commercial solar by homeowners and businesses across the nation. Our proprietary technology monitors your system 24/7, covers maintenance for all hardware and software components, and includes the industry’s leading Cash-Back Energy Guarantee. If your system underperforms, we’ll make it right, and compensate you for energy lost.The award-winning Solar Experts in our Seattle Operations Center are available toll-free and have live, real-time access to your solar performance data. Today, we are responsible for over 200,000 solar sites nationwide including the large-scale portfolios of our Fortune 1000 clients. And, we’ve been named one of the Top 100 Companies To Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for two years running.