← Company Directory
Omnicom Media Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Omnicom Media Group Salaries

Omnicom Media Group's median salary is $115,280 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnicom Media Group. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Solution Architect
$115K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Omnicom Media Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicom Media Group is $115,280.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Omnicom Media Group

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources