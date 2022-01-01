← Company Directory
Omio
Omio Salaries

Omio's salary ranges from $67,992 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Czech Republic at the low-end to $122,810 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omio. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83.6K
Data Analyst
$71.4K
Data Science Manager
$107K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
$123K
Recruiter
$68K
Software Engineering Manager
$92.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Omio is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omio is $87,946.

