← Company Directory
Oman Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Oman Systems Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Oman at Oman Systems ranges from OMR 49.8K to OMR 70.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oman Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

OMR 56.4K - OMR 64.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
OMR 49.8KOMR 56.4KOMR 64.2KOMR 70.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Oman Systems to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve OMR 11.6K+ (sometimes OMR 116K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Oman Systems?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Oman Systems in Oman sits at a yearly total compensation of OMR 70,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oman Systems for the Product Designer role in Oman is OMR 49,806.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Oman Systems

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources