OM1
OM1 Salaries

OM1's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $168,300 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OM1. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$168K
Program Manager
$168K
Software Engineer
$139K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OM1 is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OM1 is $168,098.

