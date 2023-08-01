← Company Directory
Olympus
Olympus Salaries

Olympus's salary ranges from $54,150 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Japan at the low-end to $179,694 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Olympus. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Biomedical Engineer
$99.5K
Data Analyst
$104K

Hardware Engineer
$54.2K
Marketing
$180K
Mechanical Engineer
$97.5K
Product Manager
$93.6K
Sales
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Olympus is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Olympus is $101,696.

