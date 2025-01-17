← Company Directory
OLX Group
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

OLX Group Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Poland at OLX Group ranges from PLN 183K to PLN 251K per year.

Average Total Compensation

PLN 198K - PLN 235K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 183KPLN 198KPLN 235KPLN 251K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at OLX Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at OLX Group in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 250,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OLX Group for the Marketing role in Poland is PLN 183,073.

