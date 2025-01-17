← Company Directory
Oliver Wyman
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Oliver Wyman Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at Oliver Wyman ranges from SGD 92K to SGD 129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oliver Wyman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 99.5K - SGD 116K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 92KSGD 99.5KSGD 116KSGD 129K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Oliver Wyman to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Oliver Wyman?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Oliver Wyman in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 128,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oliver Wyman for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 91,968.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Oliver Wyman

Related Companies

  • Verint
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • Honeywell
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources