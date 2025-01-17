← Company Directory
Old Mission
Old Mission Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Old Mission totals $275K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Old Mission's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Old Mission
Junior Trader
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$275K
Level
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$125K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Old Mission?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Old Mission in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Old Mission for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $228,000.

