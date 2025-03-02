← Company Directory
Olcha
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Olcha Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Uzbekistan package at Olcha totals UZS 124.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Olcha's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Olcha
Product Designer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per year
UZS 124.99M
Level
L3
Base
UZS 124.99M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Olcha?

UZS 2.08B

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Olcha in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 128,895,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Olcha for the Product Designer role in Uzbekistan is UZS 124,989,293.

Other Resources