← Company Directory
OKX
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

OKX Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at OKX ranges from SGD 168K to SGD 235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 182K - SGD 220K
Seychelles
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 168KSGD 182KSGD 220KSGD 235K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing submissions at OKX to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 213K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.9K+ (sometimes SGD 399K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at OKX in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 234,595. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 167,857.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OKX

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources