OKX
OKX Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Singapore at OKX ranges from SGD 80.9K to SGD 113K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 87.6K - SGD 102K
Seychelles
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 80.9KSGD 87.6KSGD 102KSGD 113K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at OKX in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 113,259. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX for the Graphic Designer role in Singapore is SGD 80,899.

