OKX
OKX Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United Arab Emirates at OKX ranges from AED 243K to AED 354K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 279K - AED 318K
Seychelles
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 243KAED 279KAED 318KAED 354K
Common Range
Possible Range

AED 588K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at OKX in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 354,024. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX for the Accountant role in United Arab Emirates is AED 243,017.

