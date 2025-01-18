← Company Directory
Okta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Production Software Engineer

Okta Production Software Engineer Salaries

The median Production Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Okta totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Okta
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$200K
Level
Software Engineer 2
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Okta?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

No cliff



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at Okta in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta for the Production Software Engineer role in United States is $178,000.

Other Resources