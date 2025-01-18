← Company Directory
Okta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Canada

Okta Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Okta ranges from CA$194K per year for Software Engineer 2 to CA$307K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$194K
CA$148K
CA$32.4K
CA$13.8K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$229K
CA$168K
CA$47.1K
CA$14.2K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$307K
CA$201K
CA$87K
CA$18.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

No cliff



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Okta in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$318,016. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$197,275.

