Okta
Okta Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Okta ranges from CA$163K per year for Software Engineer 1 to CA$422K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
CA$163K
CA$121K
CA$34.7K
CA$8K
Software Engineer 2
CA$190K
CA$143K
CA$37.7K
CA$9.2K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$223K
CA$164K
CA$51.7K
CA$6.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$277K
CA$183K
CA$76.9K
CA$17.1K
Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

No cliff



Included Titles

Production Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Okta in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$421,762. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$210,466.

