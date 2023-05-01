Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services through The Ohio Valley Bank Company. It operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance, and offers various deposit products, loans, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services. The company operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia and owns and operates thirty-six ATMs. It was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.