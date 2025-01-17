← Company Directory
Ogilvy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Ogilvy Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Taiwan at Ogilvy ranges from NT$348K to NT$476K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ogilvy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$377K - NT$447K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$348KNT$377KNT$447KNT$476K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Customer Service submissions at Ogilvy to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Ogilvy?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Ogilvy in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$475,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ogilvy for the Customer Service role in Taiwan is NT$347,637.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ogilvy

Related Companies

  • Ironclad
  • RRD
  • Presidio
  • OSI
  • Bain
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources