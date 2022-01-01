← Company Directory
Office Depot
Office Depot Salaries

Office Depot's salary ranges from $3,640 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $291,450 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Office Depot. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $89K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$146K

Customer Service
$3.6K
Data Science Manager
$204K
Financial Analyst
$63.3K
Human Resources
$76.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$56.1K
Product Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$97K
Sales
$291K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$24.1K
Solution Architect
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Office Depot is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Office Depot is $97,020.

