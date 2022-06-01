← Company Directory
Odoo
Odoo Salaries

Odoo's salary ranges from $5,712 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $104,475 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Odoo. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $91K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$104K

Business Development
$49.3K
Customer Service
$5.7K
Human Resources
$80.4K
Sales Engineer
$74.6K
Technical Writer
$72.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Odoo is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Odoo is $77,513.

