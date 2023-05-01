← Company Directory
Oddity
Top Insights
    ODDITY is a tech platform that uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision to create exceptional beauty and wellness products and provide a superior consumer experience. Their brands, IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild, have brought millions of consumers online to shop for beauty products. They also have a brand incubator, New Ventures, that uses their technology to develop new brands and disrupt additional categories in the global beauty and wellness market. They have a business headquarters in New York and an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

    oddity.com
    2018
    351
    $10M-$50M
