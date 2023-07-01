Ocuphire Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for refractive and retinal eye disorders. Their lead product candidate, Nyxol eye drops, is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis. They also have other product candidates in development for diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. The company is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.