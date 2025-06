At Octopus Money, we want to help millions of people take the first steps to making their life dreams a reality. We’re making it easier, cheaper and more exciting to get money advice from a real person – not just a robot. Schools don’t teach money and society makes it taboo. So most of us have no idea the amazing things that are possible if we take small steps to make our money go further. Imagine being tens of thousands of pounds better off. We’re here to make it happen.