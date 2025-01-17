← Company Directory
Octopus Deploy
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Octopus Deploy Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United Kingdom at Octopus Deploy ranges from £88.3K to £125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Octopus Deploy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

£100K - £119K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
£88.3K£100K£119K£125K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Octopus Deploy in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £125,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Octopus Deploy for the Solution Architect role in United Kingdom is £88,340.

