Octopus Deploy
Octopus Deploy Salaries

Octopus Deploy's salary ranges from $52,878 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $140,700 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Octopus Deploy. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Information Technologist (IT)
$141K
Marketing
$52.9K

Product Designer
$52.9K
Product Manager
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$113K
Solution Architect
$138K
Technical Writer
$75.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Octopus Deploy is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Octopus Deploy is $103,215.

