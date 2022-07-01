Octane is a Fintech company whose mission is to connect people with their passions. The transaction process for large purchases such as powersports, RVs, boats, and home improvements is slow and frustrating, but Octane is changing that through automated underwriting, innovative credit products, and financing through our in-house lender Roadrunner Financial. Octane reaches millions of enthusiasts through editorial brands like Cycle World and Cycle Volta and helps consumers buy their favorite products with instant, frictionless financing on Octane.co. Octane is revolutionizing lending in under-served verticals that account for tens of billions of dollars in annual transactions.Octane is gaining traction quickly with customers, as evidenced by growth in originations through our platform of more than 2X year-over-year. Octane works with more than 3,500 merchants in the USA and offers promotional financing with low rates for 40 OEM brands. Because we’re the platform and the lender, we have both high growth and positive unit economics - rare for a fintech. We have raised more than $139M in venture capital from leading investors such as IA Ventures, Valar Ventures, and Contour Venture Partners, and our lending securities are rated AA by S&P.