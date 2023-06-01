Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association, offering banking products and services in northwestern South Carolina and northeast Georgia. It provides deposit products and a loan portfolio that includes residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company operates through its executive office and eight branch offices. Founded in 1924, it is based in Seneca, South Carolina, and is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.