Ochsner Health
Ochsner Health Salaries

Ochsner Health's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $122,400 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ochsner Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$94.5K
Data Scientist
$122K
Financial Analyst
$92.3K
Project Manager
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ochsner Health is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ochsner Health is $93,418.

