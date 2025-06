Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. They offer extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise and cloud-based solutions. Their edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with R&D Lab in Plano, Texas, and Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas.