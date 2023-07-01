← Company Directory
Ocean Power Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ocean Power Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes systems that generate electricity from ocean waves. They offer the PB3 PowerBuoy system for offshore locations, as well as hybrid PowerBuoy products, subsea battery systems, and software and installation services. They also provide offshore power and communications for various industries, including defense, oil and gas, and wind. Additionally, they offer Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel technology, leasing services, and consulting. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in New Jersey.

    http://www.oceanpowertechnologies.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    54
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ocean Power Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources