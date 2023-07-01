← Company Directory
Ocala
    • About

    The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership is a non-profit organization focused on creating a prosperous community in Ocala/Marion County. They aim to drive community transformation, strengthen businesses, and create a stable, diversified economy. With a history dating back to 1887, they are a leader in developing programs and initiatives that promote a healthy business environment. They unite hundreds of business and community organizations to improve business and build a better community, with over 85% of their membership being small businesses.

    http://ocalacep.com
    Website
    1887
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

