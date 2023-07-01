← Company Directory
Obsidian Labs
    About

    Obsidian Labs is a blockchain technology company that offers a powerful and popular blockchain IDE developer toolkit. Their IDEs integrate all necessary tools for blockchain development and are trusted by developers in over 100 countries. They have been recognized by various public chain foundations as the official IDE provider. Additionally, they provide the Meson stablecoin cross-chain protocol, which allows for the circulation of stablecoins between Ethereum and other high-performance public chains. Meson offers low fees, fast transactions, and maximum compatibility. Obsidian Labs is also the official IDE provider for Tencent TBaaS, Baidu XuperChain, and BSN network.

    obsidians.io
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

