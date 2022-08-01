← Company Directory
Obsess
    Obsess is an experiential e-commerce platform, that enables retailers to create 3D 360 VIRTUAL STORES on their websites. We are a managed SaaS platform and have created proprietary patent-pending technology to deliver beautiful and fast web VR shoppable experiences. Our customers are large brands and retailers across fashion, beauty, and various other verticals.We are a startup based in New York City, backed by Village Global, Jump Capital, The VR Fund, Techstars and more. Our founder & CEO is an MIT alum who was formerly an engineer & tech lead at Google for 5 years and then led product at Vogue.

    obsessVR.com
    2017
    60
    $10M-$50M
